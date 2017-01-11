OAKLAND (KRON) — Twenty people have been arrested at an illegal casino in Oakland on Wednesday in connection with drugs and weapon trafficking, Alameda County Sheriff said on Twitter.

Deputies also said a 5-year-old child was placed into protective custody. The illegal casino is located on the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue, authorities said.

Deputies also said there were unsafe living conditions at the commercial building, and it has been red-tagged.

Numerous people were thought to be living inside the building.

“The power meters had been bypassed and there was raw sewage running through the building. The place was deemed uninhabitable by the City of Oakland…,” deputies said.

The 20 arrested are facing a variety of misdemeanor and felony charges.

20 people arrested at illegal casino on 6600 block Bancroft. Illegal drugs/weapons. Unsanitary and unsafe living conditions. Red tagged! pic.twitter.com/pS3YQObc3c — Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 11, 2017

