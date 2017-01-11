3,000 under evacuation warning along the Russian River

Elizabeth Hamilton, a Resident of Sycamore Court Apartments, keeps an eye on floodwaters as she and another resident ask others if they need a lift out of the floodwaters in Guerneville, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. About 2,000 people in a rural California community near Sacramento were asked to leave their homes Tuesday as a river swollen by days of heavy rain threatened to flood, while north of San Francisco thousands more were urged to seek higher ground. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
(KRON)  Some 3,000 Sonoma County residents were under an evacuation advisory as the Russian River rose again under pounding rain. Officials red-tagged seven homes, ordering residents out, when a rain-soaked embankment came crashing down.

Parts of California’s wine country were among the hardest hit, with up to 13 inches of rain over three days.

Johna Peterson was one of few residents who ventured out in the remote Sonoma County town of Monte Rio. Walking on the bridge across the Russian River, Peterson worried about what the coming hours and days would bring.

“I think it’s going to go higher,” Peterson said. “There’s nowhere for this water to go.”

In nearby Forestville, Kathy Granados huddled with two other people under an awning at the River Bend RV Park, watching the downpour.

“We’re waiting it out,” she said. “Yesterday the water dropped, but it’s going to get higher. We’re just sitting here. We have no electricity, no heat.”

Tuesday’s storm was the latest of back-to-back systems — buffered by a brief respite Monday — that have brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada.

 

