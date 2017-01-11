Bay Area 7-day rainfall totals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service has released rainfall totals for the last seven days around the Bay Area.
Here is are the seven-day storm totals, highest by county:
Three Peaks, Monterey County – 28.69 inches
Venado, Sonoma County – 21.23 inches
Mt. Umunhum, Santa Clara County – 18.02 inches
Boulder Creek, Santa Cruz County – 15.72 inches
Angwin, Napa County – 13.67 inches
Moraga, Contra Costa County – 12.12 inches
Los Trancos, San Mateo County – 11.68 inches
Kentfield, Marin County – 11.67 inches
Santa Rita Peak, San Benito County – 8.07 inches
Mines Rd, Alameda County – 5.92 inches
San Francisco, San Francisco County – 5.03 inches
