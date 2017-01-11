Bay Area 7-day rainfall totals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service has released rainfall totals for the last seven days around the Bay Area.

Here is are the seven-day storm totals, highest by county:

Three Peaks, Monterey County – 28.69 inches

Venado, Sonoma County – 21.23 inches

Mt. Umunhum, Santa Clara County – 18.02 inches

Boulder Creek, Santa Cruz County – 15.72 inches

Angwin, Napa County – 13.67 inches

Moraga, Contra Costa County – 12.12 inches

Los Trancos, San Mateo County – 11.68 inches

Kentfield, Marin County – 11.67 inches

Santa Rita Peak, San Benito County – 8.07 inches

Mines Rd, Alameda County – 5.92 inches

San Francisco, San Francisco County – 5.03 inches