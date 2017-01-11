Bay Area rainfall totals last 24 hours

By Published: Updated:
A pair of ducks make their way along a flooded road Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
A pair of ducks make their way along a flooded road Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(KRON) As our storms taper off the rainfall totals are mounting up.

The National Weather Service has its latest numbers out as of Wednesday afternoon.

Alameda County:

Livermore 1.28 inches

Contra Costa County:

Mt. Diablo 2.77 inches

Orinda 1.84 inches

Concord 1.11 inches

Marin County:

Kentfield 3.08 inches

San Rafael 2.42 inches

Mill Valley 1.30 inches

Napa County:

Angwin 2.28 inches

Yountville 1.77 inches

St. Helena 1.72 inches

Santa Clara County:

Mt. Hamilton 2.48 inches

Henry Coe State Park 2.21 inches

Sonoma County:

Venado 3.32  inches

Santa Rosa 1.09 inches

Petaluma 1.07 inches

 

 

sf_24hrprecip

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s