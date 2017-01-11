Bay Area rainfall totals last 24 hours

(KRON) As our storms taper off the rainfall totals are mounting up.
The National Weather Service has its latest numbers out as of Wednesday afternoon.
Alameda County:
Livermore 1.28 inches
Contra Costa County:
Mt. Diablo 2.77 inches
Orinda 1.84 inches
Concord 1.11 inches
Marin County:
Kentfield 3.08 inches
San Rafael 2.42 inches
Mill Valley 1.30 inches
Napa County:
Angwin 2.28 inches
Yountville 1.77 inches
St. Helena 1.72 inches
Santa Clara County:
Mt. Hamilton 2.48 inches
Henry Coe State Park 2.21 inches
Sonoma County:
Venado 3.32 inches
Santa Rosa 1.09 inches
Petaluma 1.07 inches