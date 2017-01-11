Bay Area rainfall totals last 24 hours

(KRON) As our storms taper off the rainfall totals are mounting up.

The National Weather Service has its latest numbers out as of Wednesday afternoon.

Alameda County:

Livermore 1.28 inches

Contra Costa County:

Mt. Diablo 2.77 inches

Orinda 1.84 inches

Concord 1.11 inches

Marin County:

Kentfield 3.08 inches

San Rafael 2.42 inches

Mill Valley 1.30 inches

Napa County:

Angwin 2.28 inches

Yountville 1.77 inches

St. Helena 1.72 inches

Santa Clara County:

Mt. Hamilton 2.48 inches

Henry Coe State Park 2.21 inches

Sonoma County:

Venado 3.32 inches

Santa Rosa 1.09 inches

Petaluma 1.07 inches