Berkeley homicide victim identified

BERKELEY (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department has identified a Berkeley homicide victim, whose body was found last week.

27-year-old Emilie Inman’s body was discovered the night of Jan. 6th at a residence on the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue, according to Berkeley PD.

Police found Inman’s body while investigating a stabbing where a separate victim was found on the 2600 block of Ridge Road around 11:46 a.m. that same day.

22-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. from North Hollywood, California has been identified as the suspect in both the stabbing and the homicide.

Gomez was arrested in Burbank, California by Officers from the Burbank Police Department on Sat., Jan. 1, 2017 around 1:30 p.m.

Gomez is currently in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail, police said.

Berkeley PD urges anyone who has any information regarding this case to contact the Berkeley Police Homicide Detail at (510) 981-5741.