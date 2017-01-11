Dine and Dish: Japanese Whiskey

By and Published:
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Whiskey is a spirit with a long history here in the United States.

And it is certainly big now with the millennials.

On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis gives us a taste of the whiskey cocktail craze by way of Japan!

Whiskey is as American as apple pie. But Japanese whiskey is washing ashore and catching on.

And while this is not your father’s highball, it’s a return to a classic, being appreciated more and more by the hipster young crowd.

