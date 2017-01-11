Family rescued after mudslide, fallen tree traps them inside Fairfax home

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Marin County Fire @marincountyfire
Photo: Marin County Fire @marincountyfire

FAIRFAX (KRON) — A family was rescued from a home in Fairfax Tuesday night after a mudslide and a fallen tree trapped them inside, according to Marin County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies.

The incident happened at a home in the 300 block of Olema Road at around 7:39 p.m.

Two grandparents and their two grandchildren were trapped inside the house.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the family out of the house, according to Marin County fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s