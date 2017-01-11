Family rescued after mudslide, fallen tree traps them inside Fairfax home

FAIRFAX (KRON) — A family was rescued from a home in Fairfax Tuesday night after a mudslide and a fallen tree trapped them inside, according to Marin County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies.

The incident happened at a home in the 300 block of Olema Road at around 7:39 p.m.

Two grandparents and their two grandchildren were trapped inside the house.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the family out of the house, according to Marin County fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

Marin County Fire and Ross Valley Fire rescue tow grandparents and two children after mudslide trapped them inside house #marinstorm pic.twitter.com/qRTixCoxVG — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) January 11, 2017