Flash flood warning issued for southern Monterey County

MONTEREY (KRON) — A flash flood warning has been issued for southern Monterey County Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will remain in effect until 9 a.m.

At 5:57 a.m., river gauge reports indicated that runoff from heavy overnight rain had caused rapid rising of the San Antonio River near Lockwood.

At 6 a.m. the stream gauge had risen to 13.40 feet, which is just below flood stage of 14 feet.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

San Antonio River near Lockwood #castorm #caflood https://t.co/KyEsp3afPW — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 11, 2017