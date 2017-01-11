Fremont: Alleged DUI may involve child endangerment

FREMONT (KRON) — A 44-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Fremont after officers found her passed out in a car with two children in the back seat, police said.

Police responded around 2:44 p.m. to multiple reports of the passed out woman in the area of Mowry Avenue and Farwell Drive, according to authorities.

When they arrived, officers found the woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol and prescription narcotics.

The woman is a Newark resident, whose name is not yet being released.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment, officers said.

The two children, both under 10 years old, were in their car seats without proper restraints, police said.

The children were released to a family member upon the woman’s arrest, according to police.