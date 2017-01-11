Highway 37 in Novato flooded out

(KRON) Flood waters continue to shut down Highway 37 near Highway 101 in Novato.

The highway has been shut down since early Wednesday morning between the Atherton exit and Highway 101.

As of 11 AM the Hwy 37 closure has not been lifted. This is a current look at what we are dealing with at Novato… https://t.co/wlP3XGmwJ3 — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) January 11, 2017