Morgan Hill, Gilroy hit by overnight flood waters

By Published:
gilroy flooding

(KRON) Morgan Hill and Gilroy were hit hard by floodwaters early Wednesday.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts found an organic vegetable field in Gilroy just west of Hollister where there was major flooding as well overnight.

In Morgan Hill creeks were nearly overflowing Wednesday morning.

The Santa Clara Valley has been one of the hardest hit areas during the recent storms.

