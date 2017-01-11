Morgan Hill, Gilroy hit by overnight flood waters

(KRON) Morgan Hill and Gilroy were hit hard by floodwaters early Wednesday.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts found an organic vegetable field in Gilroy just west of Hollister where there was major flooding as well overnight.

In Morgan Hill creeks were nearly overflowing Wednesday morning.

The Santa Clara Valley has been one of the hardest hit areas during the recent storms.

Total devastation of crops on Highway 25 in Santa Clara County. This is not a lake it’s farmland. pic.twitter.com/77IF9VNVhH — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) January 11, 2017

Organic Vegetable field underwater in Gilroy 11 miles west of Hollister pic.twitter.com/m7Ut2NakZ5 — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) January 11, 2017

Creek turns into raging river in Morgan Hill @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Bc9w5BLbkl — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) January 11, 2017