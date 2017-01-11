Mudslides in Sunol displaces 2 adults, 5 children

(Photo: Alameda County Fire)
(Photo: Alameda County Fire)

SUNOL (BCN) — Mudslides Tuesday night in Sunol caused road closures and displaced one family, according to Alameda County fire officials.

At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Niles Canyon Road was closed between Fremont and Sunol due to a mudslide. According to Fremont police, Caltrans crews were on the scene.

Fremont police expected the closure to last at least until Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, Alameda County Public Works and Alameda County Fire crews were on nearby Kilkare Road to handle multiple mudslides.

At 11:20 p.m., the Alameda County Fire Department posted an update on social media, saying that Kilkare Road was evaluated by firefighters and no victims were found. However, one home may have been compromised.

At 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, Alameda County fire officials posted an update on social media saying that the Red Cross Bay Area was on the scene assisting a family of seven, including two adults and five children, who were displaced due to the mudslides on Kilkare road.

