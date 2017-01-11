Pedestrian fatally struck on Union Street in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was struck and killed by a truck on Union Street in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at around 12:32 p.m. The woman was crossing the street at Union and Buchanan streets when she was struck by a truck towing a trailer, police said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Union and Buchanan are closed in both directions, police said.

Police said they do not know if the driver will be arrested and are still investigation.

A witness said the woman was run over, and when police showed up, the woman’s feet were visible, sticking out from under the truck.

Cow Hollow accident

