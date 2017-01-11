Raiders to Vegas plan garners more NFL support

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis updated some of his fellow owners Wednesday on the latest details of his plan to move the franchise to Las Vegas and it appears the project is gaining more support.

Davis is in New York City meeting with the National Football League’s stadium and finance committee, which includes about half of the league’s owners, and two high-profile executives weighed in on the Sin City proposal.

According to multiple reports, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he thinks it’s “a good possibility” that NFL owners will support relocation.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones also offered his take.

“For me personally, it seems like a doable situation, but want to make sure I understand everything,” Jones told reporters.

Davis is expected to officially file for relocation very soon.

