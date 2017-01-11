SAN DIEGO (KRON) — It looks like the Chargers’ 55-year tenure in San Diego may be coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers will announce as early as Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles, sources told ESPN.

This likely means Los Angeles is not an option for the Oakland Raiders.

A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year stint with SD, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

