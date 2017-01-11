Report: San Diego Chargers to announce they’re moving to Los Angeles

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2015, file photo, a San Diego Chargers fan holds a sign against the team's relocation during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, in San Diego. The NFLs owners could take a significant step toward the leagues return to Los Angeles this week. Or they could decide to take another big step back. Nobody seems certain of the next move in this exhausting dance when the full ownership convenes Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, for its annual meetings at a luxury resort outside Dallas.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
SAN DIEGO (KRON) — It looks like the Chargers’ 55-year tenure in San Diego may be coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers will announce as early as Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles, sources told ESPN.

This likely means Los Angeles is not an option for the Oakland Raiders.

