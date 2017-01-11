Sierra gets slammed with 9 feet of snow in 3 days

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Sierra Nevada has gotten slammed with snow the last few days as a series of strong storms roll through Northern California.

Here are the latest snowfall numbers:

Heavenly Mountain Resort

48” of snow in the last 24 hours

108” in the last 72 hours (9 feet in three days)

144” in the last 7 days (12 feet in 7 days)

Northstar California

42” of snow in the last 24 hours

78” in the last 48 hours (6 and a half feet in 2 days)

122” in the last 7 days (10 feet in 7 days)

Northstar is closed for the day (Wednesday)

Kirkwood Mountain Resort

48” of snow in the last 24 hours

71” in the last 48 hours (6 feet in 2 days)

133” in the last 7 days (11 feet in 7 days)