Sierra gets slammed with 9 feet of snow in 3 days

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Sierra Nevada has gotten slammed with snow the last few days as a series of strong storms roll through Northern California.

Here are the latest snowfall numbers:

Heavenly Mountain Resort

  • 48” of snow in the last 24 hours
  • 108” in the last 72 hours (9 feet in three days)
  • 144” in the last 7 days (12 feet in 7 days)

Northstar California

  • 42” of snow in the last 24 hours
  • 78” in the last 48 hours (6 and a half feet in 2 days)
  • 122” in the last 7 days (10 feet in 7 days)
  • Northstar is closed for the day (Wednesday)

Kirkwood Mountain Resort

  • 48” of snow in the last 24 hours
  • 71” in the last 48 hours (6 feet in 2 days)
  • 133” in the last 7 days (11 feet in 7 days)

