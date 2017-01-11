Sierra gets slammed with 9 feet of snow in 3 days

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Sierra Nevada has gotten slammed with snow the last few days as a series of strong storms roll through Northern California.
Here are the latest snowfall numbers:
Heavenly Mountain Resort
- 48” of snow in the last 24 hours
- 108” in the last 72 hours (9 feet in three days)
- 144” in the last 7 days (12 feet in 7 days)
Northstar California
- 42” of snow in the last 24 hours
- 78” in the last 48 hours (6 and a half feet in 2 days)
- 122” in the last 7 days (10 feet in 7 days)
- Northstar is closed for the day (Wednesday)
Kirkwood Mountain Resort
- 48” of snow in the last 24 hours
- 71” in the last 48 hours (6 feet in 2 days)
- 133” in the last 7 days (11 feet in 7 days)