EB 37 reopens after flooding; WB remains closed

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Eastbound State Route 37 has reopened Wednesday morning after both directions of the highway were closed due to flooding.

Westbound SR 37 is still closed between Atherton Avenue and US 101. Westbound vehicles will be diverted at Atherton Avenue.

Three cars are currently stuck in the water on SR 37.

At one point Tuesday night, the water levels reached three feet. It has since receded but the cars are still stuck.

There is no estimate of when eastbound SR 37 will reopen.

California Highway Patrol officials say the water needs to recede and the cars need to be removed before the road can be reopened.

