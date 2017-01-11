Storm causes Benicia city officials to declare local emergency

KRON4 Staff Published:
Tree down partially blocking the 1800 blk of East 3rd St. (Benicia Police/Twitter)
Tree down partially blocking the 1800 blk of East 3rd St. (Benicia Police/Twitter)

BENICIA (KRON) — The city of Benicia has declared a local emergency Tuesday in response to the strong storm that slammed the region.

The city activated its Emergency Operations Center, city officials said.

Benicia experienced extreme flooding, fallen trees, residential and commercial building damage, as well as numerous street closures, officials said.

On Tuesday, rain and runoff into Lake Herman caused the lake to overflow, which resulted in flooding in the Industrial Park area of Channel Road and Park Road.

According to city officials, weather conditions have threatened the safety of residents and property in Benicia. The storm has also overwhelmed the ability of maintenance and safety crews to respond to weather-related problems.

Residents are asked to remain indoors and avoid all flooded areas, city officials said.

