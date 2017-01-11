The World According to Gary: Le’Veon Bell says he’s the Steph Curry of NFL

gary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors’ win and how an NFL player is calling himself the Curry of football.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Miami Heat without Klay Thompson Tuesday night in Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

Steph Curry claims he can’t spin a basketball on his finger. The Globetrotters showed him out to do it before the game. Curry called it a “dream come true.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Le’Veon Bell says he’s the Steph Curry of the NFL.

