PACIFICA (KRON) — A tree came crashing down on a home in Pacifica during Tuesday night’s storm.

A resident was inside the house with her dogs when it happened.

The woman and her dogs were stuck inside for hours until emergency crews were able to rescue them.

The house has now been yellow tagged.

No one was hurt but the house suffered significant damage.

Tree crashes down on Pacifica home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery