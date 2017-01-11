Vallejo police release new video of men who shot, killed pawn shop owner

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo police investigators are releasing new video of the people responsible for the shooting death of a pawn shop owner.

The video shows the men in dark-hooded sweatshirts entering the Pawn Advantage pawn shop with guns in their hands.

They then point the guns at a person in the store.

This happened just a few days before Christmas in the Springstowne neighborhood.

Forty-nine-year-old Timothy Pult was shot and killed.

A dog was also killed and another employee, a 45-year-old man, was seriously injured.

Police are hoping somebody will recognize the men in the video and come forward with more information.

