PACIFICA (KRON) — The Bay Area continues to get slammed, literally, by the on-again, off-again storm that began Sunday.

Here is video from KRON4’s Gabe Slate of Zamora Drive in Pacifica.

An 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell straight on to a house, and a street pole fell and destroyed a Prius next door.

Luckily, no one was hurt in either incident.

However, these are reminders of the importance of taking proper precautions throughout this stormy weather and the high winds that come with it.