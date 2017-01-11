VIDEO: Flooding in Hollister

HOLLISTER (KRON) — The destructive storm that rolled through the Bay Area overnight left areas of Hollister severely flooded Wednesday morning.

The video above shows the flooding from the storm.

Mandatory evacuations are underway in the area.

Tuesday’s storm was the latest in days of back-to-back systems that have brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California.

The storms are part of an “atmospheric river” weather phenomenon that draws precipitation from the Pacific Ocean as far west as Hawaii. Its impact can be catastrophic for areas hit by the heaviest rain.

