MARTINEZ (KRON) — A break in the weather on Wednesday gave people all across the Bay Area a chance to dry out and assess the damage.

Residents in Martinez worked to remove mud and debris left behind when Alhambra Creek flooded Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, neighbors were helping neighbors clean up. Residents along the 2800 block of Castro awoke to find their street covered in mud.

Wendy Gurley lives in an apartment building. She spent the day cleaning up.

“It’s been a fricken nightmare,” Gurley said. “Sorry. It’s just been bad. There’s just everywhere, mud everywhere and everyone has lost stuff.”

Next door, Michael Allum was trying to save furniture and pump 5 feet of water out of his basement.

He and his wife bought the house last month even though they knew flooding was a possible problem here.

“I did. I took a calculated risk,” Allum said. “It didn’t turn out too well so far, so hopefully, in the long run, it will be a good move.”

Just over the fence, Penny Exner says her home is destroyed.

“I lost just about everything,” Exner said.

Exner says this isn’t the first time she’s been through this.

“We had one when I moved here in 73, 76, again in 87, and then 97, and 2006,” Exner said.

For most of the day Wednesday, neighbors along Castro were on their own while city and county crews were spread out across town dealing with other problems.

By working together, these neighbors say they have made good progress.

“Neighbors are awesome,” Exner said.