VIDEO: Nimbus Damn opens all 18 flood gates



Video courtesy of CNN

FOLSOM (KRON) — Yet another Sacramento dam has been opened to compensate for the massive amounts of water brought to the region in this past weekend’s storm.

The Office of Emergency Services announced Tuesday that all 18 flood gates were opened at Nimbus Dam due to the high water and flooding near Folsom, CA.

The video shows 60,000 cubic feet per second of water are being released from Lake Natoma. This will help keep Folsom Lake at manageable levels as another storm is anticipated, the OES reported.

With Folsom Lake currently at 72% percent capacity, the dam would have flooded had the gates not been opened.

Cal OES wants to remind everyone to have a plan in place in case flood waters rise near you.