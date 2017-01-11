VIDEO: Oakland City Councilmember makes controversial joke

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland City Councilmember is receiving some backlash for a joke made while a shooting took place outside the walls of City Hall on Tuesday.

The “Concurrent Meeting of the Oakland Redevelopment Successor Agency and the Community and Economic Development Committee” was in session when gunfire erupted outside on 13th & Broadway.

After Oakland City Councilmember Annie Campbell Washington got up from her seat to peek out the window after hearing the gunfire, Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan made this comment/joke:

“This is a Rorschach test. Who, when they hear gunfire, runs toward the window and who runs from the window?“ If you run to the window, you are probably from an upscale neighborhood.”

The joke seemed to be at least somewhat well-received, as audible chuckles followed.

However, the joke did not sit well with many as it was made in the same moment that at least one person was shot just outside the building.