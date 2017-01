PINOLE (KRON) — A creek is running at levels so high that it actually wiped out a large portion of a road near Pinole.

The overflowing creek washed away Alhambra Valley Road near Castro Ranch Road.

Commuters who use Alhambra Valley Road, which just south of Pinole, are advised by police to use alternative routes.

The road is closed indefinitely from Castro Ranch Road to Bear Creek Road.