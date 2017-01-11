VIDEO: Silverado Trail in Napa County remains closed after rockslide

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — The Silverado Trail in St. Helena remains closed on Tuesday for several miles at Pratt Avenue.

This comes after a rockslide came crashing down Monday afternoon.

And as KRON4’s Philippe Djegal reports, it looks like the area will stay closed longer than initially thought.

Napa County Roads Assistant Public Works Superintendent Dave Cardwell told KRON4 the situation worsened overnight.

Eventually, however, Cardwell says the rain will return.

