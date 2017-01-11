VIDEO: Sinkhole shuts down East Bay road

ORINDA (KRON) — A sinkhole in Orinda has caused another Bay Area road closure in the aftermath of this past weekend’s stormy weather.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the City of Orinda was notified about the sinkhole at northbound Miner Road near Camino Lenada, a Public Information Officer said.

The sinkhole is 72 inches in diameter, according to the PIO.

Crews pinpointed two broken sewer lines owned by Central Contra Costa Sanitary District as the cause of this large void underneath the asphalt.

As of 11:00 a.m., the City had a contractor onsite with an excavator to start removing damaged asphalt in order to make the area safe for staff to enter and begin an assessment.

“The extent of the repair still needs to be determined, but given the magnitude of the sinkhole, residents should expect Miner Road to be fully closed to through traffic for approximately 3 weeks,” the PIO said.

Miner Road is heavily traveled and is a main corridor to the Sleepy Hollow, Orinda Downs, and several other neighborhoods, according to the PIO.