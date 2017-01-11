VIDEO: Snow storm continues at Mammoth Mountain



Video courtesy of Mammoth Mountain Ski Area

MAMMOTH MT. (KRON) — On the eighth day of Mammoth Mountain’s storm cycle, snow continues to fall.

Overnight, another foot of fresh powder fell on the ski resort, bringing the snow totals up to 10-15 feet since last Wednesday.

Mammoth Mountain now has the deepest base of snow in North America.

The snow is expected to continue through tomorrow before finally easing Friday, setting up for an incredible weekend for winter sports in the Eastern Sierra.

Here’s a breakdown of the above video clips;

Clip 1 – Snowcats moving snow so we can open a chairlift

Clip 2 – Removing snow from sundeck at mid-mountain

Clip 3 – View from inside mid-mountain lodge at snow accumulation

Clip 4 – The Outpost café, located on the backside of Mammoth Mountain. That sundeck is two stories up!