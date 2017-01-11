PACIFICA (KRON) — A person is injured, but thanks to technology, is still alive after their car went over the side of a cliff in Pacifica.

Around 9:30 a.m., the car fell about 200 feet down the side of a cliff off Manor Drive.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate went to the scene, where he learned that GPS technology was the person’s only saving grace.

“Technology saved this person’s life, as they had OnStar with GPS that was pining,” Slate said.

If it weren’t for the GPS, Slate says, there would have been no way for officers to find the injured person.

The car was buried in shrubs, and the driver had to be airlifted from the bottom of the cliff.

Officers did not release further details of the situation, or of the extent of the person’s injuries.