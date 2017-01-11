SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Crews in Santa Cruz rescued a woman Monday night after she somehow ended up stuck in a creek.

At about 9 p.m., firefighters received a report of a person who either fell or jumped into the Branciforte Creek, just behind 533 Ocean St., fire officials said.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a woman stuck in the creek, which was about 3 feet deep with slow moving water.

Firefighters were able to throw a rope to the woman and rescue swimmers entered the water to assist her, according to fire officials.

Images showed crews lifting her out of the water with a basket. The rescuers started by throwing her a rope and then jumping into the water to help her.

They moved her down the stream to make it easier.

She was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Information about her condition was not immediately available.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Fire officials are reminding residents to use extreme caution around creeks, rivers drainage systems and any other bodies of water, especially in light of the ongoing stormy weather.

Bay City News contributed to this report.