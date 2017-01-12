3 arrested in Concord mail theft

CONCORD (KRON) — Three people have been arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection with Concord mail theft, police said on Facebook.

The trio was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. A resident in the Canterbury Village neighborhood saw a woman take mail from a neighbor’s home, police said.

The woman then got into a car, police said.

The witness told police about the incident, and an officer later found the car driving on Bailey Road heading toward Pittsburg.

In the car, police said they found stolen mail and drug paraphernalia.

The three inside the car were taken to jail.

