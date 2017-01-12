3 arrested in Concord mail theft

By Published:
15940537_936612406440169_3991065869725358858_n

CONCORD (KRON) — Three people have been arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection with Concord mail theft, police said on Facebook.

The trio was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. A resident in the Canterbury Village neighborhood saw a woman take mail from a neighbor’s home, police said.

The woman then got into a car, police said.

The witness told police about the incident, and an officer later found the car driving on Bailey Road heading toward Pittsburg.

In the car, police said they found stolen mail and drug paraphernalia.

The three inside the car were taken to jail.

Concord mail theft

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s