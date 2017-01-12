Armed robbery stopped by shoppers in Concord

CONCORD(KRON)—Shoppers at one Concord shopping center may have thwarted an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.
Concord police posted on Facebook that a man wearing dark clothes was prowling around the back of Terminal Shopping Center on Clayton Road.
The shoppers called police and officers arrested 37-year old Jabari Gamba Mackey towards the back of Luigi’s Deli.
Police found Jabari had a syringe and a loaded pistol in his backpack.
Officers later found out Jabari was a felon who is not allowed to have guns.
The police department thanks the Concord residents who helped stop the robbery from happening.