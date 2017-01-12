SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — With the rain expected to take a break this weekend, drivers in the Bay Area can expect a new weather hazard on the roadways, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Charles Bell said with temperatures plunging to subfreezing in some parts of the region Thursday night, black ice could coat the roadways.

Temperatures are predicted to drop as low as 28 degrees in some areas of the North Bay valleys, while San Francisco is slated to have slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 40s, Bell said.

Though concern for black ice is high, the dry weather will also give an opportunity for swollen rivers and streams to recede substantially.

Many areas across the region maintain active flood warnings and advisories on Thursday.

Bell said wet weather could return to the Bay Area by Tuesday night.

Tomorrow morning will be chilly compared to the past few days. Could be black ice in locations that drop below freezing. #cawx pic.twitter.com/UGVN4qeIMj — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 12, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js