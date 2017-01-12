Flooding, mudslides closes Marsh Creek Road

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY(KRON)—A dangerous mix of mudslides and flooding here on Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood means the road is closed.

Contra Costa County Public Works crews spent the day removing loose soil from this hill above the roadway.

“Marsh Creek Road, we’ve had numerous mud runs, rock slides, just debris on the road, so our crews have been cleaning it since the storm occurred on Tuesday,” said Joe Yee of the Contra Costa County Public Works Department.

Multiple days of rain has saturated the hills creating hazardous conditions for motorists. Just take a look, driving across the mud covered road is slippery business.

“The only thing we can do is to close the road,” Yee said.

That is bad news says Alaina Preston.

“Well we are already like, lost, so we had to come up this way just to turn around,” Preston said.

Contra Costa County Public Works crews were also busy in Martinez, clearing a mudslide between Highway 4 and Carquinez scenic drive.

Contra Costa County Public Works officials say the clean-up process and road closures for both McEwen Road and Marsh Creek are expected to continue until 5 p.m. Friday.