Former SFPD chief Greg Suhr now consulting for Golden State Warriors

OAKLAND (BCN)—Former San Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr, who stepped down amid controversy over police shootings last year, has a new job as a security

consultant with the Golden State Warriors, team officials confirmed today.

Suhr resigned suddenly after the fatal police shooting of Jessica Williams on May 19. Officers had tried to pull Williams over and she crashed while trying to flee. Sgt. Justin Erb shot her during a confrontation that police have revealed little about.

Already facing calls for his resignation after a series of scandals in the department, including several controversial shootings and revelations of racist text messages between officers, Mayor Ed Lee asked Suhr to resign and appointed Toney Chaplin as interim chief.

But despite his recent controversies, the Warriors said in a statement that they are “happy to have him on board.”

“Former SFPD Chief Greg Suhr has an ongoing consultant agreement with the Golden State Warriors to advise on security matters,” team officials said.

“Chief Suhr is an expert on public safety, security issues, event planning and operations, VIP protection, risk assessment, and other related matters related to the safe and secure operation of a major public venue, and the organization is happy to have him on board,” Warriors officials said.

Since Suhr’s departure, the San Francisco Police Commission has revised its use of force policy to prohibit officers shooting at moving vehicles, a process that was already underway when Suhr resigned.

Lee recently hired Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Bill Scott as the new permanent chief.