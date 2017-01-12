Former Vallejo, San Pablo police officer accused of domestic violence

ROSEVILLE (KRON)—A former Vallejo police lieutenant and San Pablo police commander was arrested in Roseville Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, according to Roseville police.

56-year-old Sidney DeJesus was arrested at 12:10 a.m. and was released from Placer County Jail after posting $50,000 bond, said Roseville police spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther.

Police officers responded to a domestic violence report at 11:42 p.m. Saturday, Gunther said.

Officers found a woman who had serious injuries to her face from an assault. The suspect was identified as a man she was dating. The woman denied medical assistance.

Police stopped DeJesus’s car on Baseline Road near Fiddyment Road and arrested him without incident, Gunther said.

DeJesus was with the Vallejo Police Department for 22 years before he joined the San Pablo Police Department last year. DeJesus was a spokesman for both police departments.

Commander Gene Alameda with San Pablo police said DeJesus is no longer with the department.

DeJesus will appear in Placer County Superior Court on Feb. 27.