Gang-related shooting suspects arrested in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Two suspects allegedly involved in a shooting outside a residence in Santa Rosa on New Year’s Day were arrested Wednesday.

The two suspects drove past the residence on the 2100 block of Gardner Avenue, according to police.

They returned a short time later, parked their car and approached the two victims, police said.

The two suspects fired multiple shots, narrowly missing the victims, Santa Rosa Police said.

Residence who heard the shots called police with the description of the suspects and vehicle, according to police.

Santa Rosa Police were able to identify the two suspects.

21 year-old Jose Manuel De Los Santos of Santa Rosa was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop on the 3400 block of Moorland Avenue, said police.

De Los Santos was in the vehicle allegedly used in the shooting, according to police.

He also has prior weapons and gang contacts in Santa Rosa, police said.

De Los Santos was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and being an active participant in a gang.

An unidentified 15 year-old suspect was arrested at a local high school, police said.

The suspect was booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of attempted murder and being an active gang participant.

Police believe the two suspects targeted rival gang members.

They are investigation other suspects still at large.