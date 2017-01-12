Former SFPD Chief Greg Suhr no longer working for Golden State Warriors

OAKLAND (KRON)—-Golden State Warriors officials announced Thursday afternoon that former San Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr is no longer working with the basketball team.

The Warriors recently hired Suhr on retainer to help the organization with security issues related to the team’s ground-breaking ceremony which will take place in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood next Tuesday.

“The last thing I want to do is cause a distraction for the Warriors during this incredibly positive time for the team and organization,” Suhr said in a statement. “I think this is in the best interest of everyone.”

Suhr resigned last year from the San Francisco police force following the deadly shooting of Jessica Williams at the hands of San Francisco police. Officers tried pulling Williams over, but she crashed her car trying to get away. Sgt. Justin Erb shot her during the incident that police have talked little about.

The former chief was already facing calls to resign after several scandals involving the department including racist text messages between officers and several controversial shootings. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee asked Suhr to resign. Toney Chaplin was appointed as interim chief.

Despite the controversies, the Warriors said in a statement they were “happy to have him on board.”

“Former SFPD Chief Greg Suhr has an ongoing consultant agreement with the Golden State Warriors to advise on security matters,” team officials said.

“Chief Suhr is an expert on public safety, security issues, event planning and operations, VIP protection, risk assessment, and other related matters related to the safe and secure operation of a major public venue, and the organization is happy to have him on board,” Warriors officials said.

Lee recently hired Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Bill Scott as the new San Francisco police chief.



