Former SFPD Chief Greg Suhr no longer working for Golden State Warriors

By and Published: Updated:
In this Jan. 14, 2016 photo, San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr is interviewed in San Francisco. San Francisco police officers are being asked to take an oath co-authored by Sgt. Yolanda Williams to turn in any colleagues who display intolerant behavior. Creation of the oath was driven by Williams, who sued the department after discovering she was the subject of racist text messages among several officers. The widely endorsed oath is part of this liberal city’s attempts to repair damaged police-community relations, like those that have caused unrest in other places. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
In this Jan. 14, 2016 photo, San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr is interviewed in San Francisco. San Francisco police officers are being asked to take an oath co-authored by Sgt. Yolanda Williams to turn in any colleagues who display intolerant behavior. Creation of the oath was driven by Williams, who sued the department after discovering she was the subject of racist text messages among several officers. The widely endorsed oath is part of this liberal city’s attempts to repair damaged police-community relations, like those that have caused unrest in other places. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND (KRON)—-Golden State Warriors officials announced Thursday afternoon that former San Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr is no longer working with the basketball team.

The Warriors recently hired Suhr on retainer to help the organization with security issues related to the team’s ground-breaking ceremony which will take place in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood next Tuesday.

“The last thing I want to do is cause a distraction for the Warriors during this incredibly positive time for the team and organization,” Suhr said in a statement. “I think this is in the best interest of everyone.”

Suhr resigned last year from the San Francisco police force following the deadly shooting of Jessica Williams at the hands of San Francisco police. Officers tried pulling Williams over, but she crashed her car trying to get away. Sgt. Justin Erb shot her during the incident that police have talked little about.

The former chief was already facing calls to resign after several scandals involving the department including racist text messages between officers and several controversial shootings. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee asked Suhr to resign. Toney Chaplin was appointed as interim chief.

Despite the controversies, the Warriors said in a statement they were “happy to have him on board.”

“Former SFPD Chief Greg Suhr has an ongoing consultant agreement with the Golden State Warriors to advise on security matters,” team officials said.

“Chief Suhr is an expert on public safety, security issues, event planning and operations, VIP protection, risk assessment, and other related matters related to the safe and secure operation of a major public venue, and the organization is happy to have him on board,” Warriors officials said.

Lee recently hired Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Bill Scott as the new San Francisco police chief.


Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s