Harlem Globetrotters show KRON4’s Darya Folsom some tricks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors may have the best record in the NBA, but the best basketball record in the world is held by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Buckets and Scooter with The Harlem Globetrotters visited the KRON4 news studio on Thursday morning.

The exhibition basketball team is performing in the Bay Area this weekend. They’re playing in Oakland and San Jose.

The Globetrotters have been around since 1926 and performed thousands of shows around the world.

Buckets and Scooter showed Darya some tricks while visiting the KRON4 Morning News. Watch the video above to see her try to spin two basketballs at once.

