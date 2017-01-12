VIDEO: Hollister residents survey flooding aftermath

HOLLISTER (KRON) — Residents of Lovers Lane in Hollister returned home Thursday to survey the destruction from recent flooding.

Reports of flooding began around 2 a.m. on Wednesday as water from a rising creek consumed the two-lane stretch of road.

It took rescue workers more than seven hours to evacuate residents. In total, about 50 Hollister homes were affected.

Around 60 residents evacuated on their own and another 50 were rescued by boat, Jeeps and firetrucks.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe reports on how flood victims are trying to dry out and clean up.

The flood waters that wreaked havoc with scores of homes on Lovers Lane in Hollister left its calling card in the form of thick, greasy mud. Dennis palmer says it’s everywhere and the damage is widespread.

Palmer says the water was two feet deep at one point. The flood has recede some but the road and many a driveway are still underwater. Residents can be seen ripping out ruined flooring. Garages are trashed, fences are down everywhere and farmers have suffered big losses too.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>It’s all about the mud on Lovers Lane in Hollister as residents clean up after flood. Widespread property damage to homes and Ag land. <a href=”https://t.co/wEdl70gw4A”>pic.twitter.com/wEdl70gw4A</a></p>— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KRON4RFladeboe/status/819644261326950400″>January 12, 2017</a></blockquote>

The flood occurred after Pacheco Creek over flowed it’s banks early Wednesday, sending a kind of inland tsunami across the largely rural landscape, flooding fields, orchards and vineyards. There is growing sentiment that the creek has been neglected and the flood a disaster waiting to happen.

Palmer has flood insurance, but some of his neighbors, whose homes were also caught in the flood, but are outside the flood plain boundaries, do not and will have to cover the losses on their own.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Flood waters receding some but much of Lovers Lane in Hollister still under water as residents clear mud and begin repairing damage <a href=”https://t.co/m33W6uBJ7B”>pic.twitter.com/m33W6uBJ7B</a></p>— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KRON4RFladeboe/status/819677719868776448″>January 12, 2017</a></blockquote>