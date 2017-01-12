Luzia Contest

By Published: Updated:
luzia_web

ENTER OUR KRON 4 CONTEST TO WIN LUZIA TICKETS HERE

 

KRON 4 invites you to discover LUZIA.  Enter for your chance to win tickets to Cirque du Soleil’s newest show, coming soon to San Jose, LUZIA. (Exact Show T.B.D.)  It takes you to the wonders of Mexico where you can experience the beauty of the country.   Contest runs from 1/14 – 5/21. Winners announced on 2/7.  You will contacted if you are the grand prize winner.

SAN JOSE SHOW: – Playing February 9 to March 19, at Taylor Street Bridge:  Purchase Tickets

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s