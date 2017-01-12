Man hospitalized after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man was transported to the hospital after being wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Wednesday evening.

Police were alerted about the shooting around 6:30 p.m., after the victim was already at the hospital, according to police.

The victim told police he had been shot in the area of 44th Avenue and International Boulevard.

The man is in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Police did not release any information on the motive or possible suspects in the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Oakland Police Felony Assault Investigators at (510) 238-3426.