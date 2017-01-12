Man shot in Antioch uncooperative with police

By Published:
PD_Antioch-Police-generic

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Antioch Police are investigating how a man ended up in the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police were contacted about a possible gunshot victim at Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center off Sand Creek Road on Wednesday, police said.

The man was driven by car to the emergency room just after 1 p.m., according to Antioch Police.

When officers tried to question the man, he would not cooperate, police said.

The incident remains under investigation but little information is known at this time, police said.

The Antioch Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact them at (925) 778-2441.

