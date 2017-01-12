Parolee arrested in Sausalito credit card scam

SAUSALITO (KRON) — Sausalito Police arrested one of two suspects who allegedly racked up more that $11,000 on stolen credit cards.

44 year-old, Antoine Surrell, a state parolee from Brentwood, and a woman allegedly stole a credit from a Bridgeway business owner’s wallet on Sep. 30, according to police.

The credit card company informed the business owner that $10,000 in fraudulent transactions were made on the card at stores in Sausalito, San Rafael, Corte Madera and San Francisco, police said.

On Oct. 30, Sausalito Police were notified that another credit card was stolen from a business on the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Sausalito, police said.

This card was used to make $1,400 in fraudulent purchases at stores in San Rafael and Corte Madera, according to police.

After reviewing video and photographs of the fraudulent transactions, Sausalito Police were able to identify Surrell as the male suspect.

On Friday, Surrell’s parole officer informed a Sausalito police detective that the suspect was at a meeting in a parole office in Berkeley.

The detective went to the parole office and arrested Surrell on suspicion of the two burglaries, two identity thefts and for warrants for robbery and possession of stolen property in Alameda County.

He was booked into Marin County Jail and later released on bail, according to police.

The Marin County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing Surrell’s case.

Sausalito police are still trying to identity the female suspect.