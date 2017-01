MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The spillway at Phoenix Lake in Marin County is flowing with thousands of gallons of water a minute from the more than 17 inches of rainfall in the last two storms.

Both Phoenix Lake and Lagunitas Lake have filled to 78 percent capacity.

Last year, at this time, the watershed was 65 percent of capacity.

