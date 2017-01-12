Portland buried under massive snowfall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The January 10-11 snow storm was one for the history books.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms accelerated snowfall overnight.Downtown Portland hasn’t seen this much snow within a 24 hour period since the 1940s! Most areas within the Portland and Vancouver metro area saw between 10 and 13+ inches of snow.

The heaviest snow fell over the west hills into the north Portland and western Vancouver. The snowfall was so heavy during the night that at one point, snowfall rates were near 2 inches per hour.

Now that the snow has moved out, colder air is moving in and that will keep the winter scenery around into the weekend. Temperatures likely won’t climb above freezing until Sunday afternoon. Thursday will be a sunny and cold day with temperatures in the 20s for most of the afternoon and highs staying below freezing.