Power outages, flooding continue in Guerneville

By Published:
c1_gvmfusaaqyzx

GUERNEVILLE (KRON) — Guerneville residents are still dealing with the damage caused by the series of strong storms that hit the region.

Downed trees snapped some power lines in the area causing widespread power outages. Other power lines were downed by the intense wind and rain that rolled through the area.

The conditions were terrible all week, with flooded roads and power outages throughout the area.

Residents are using kayaks to get around town. One person kayaked to the store to get groceries and other essentials.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s