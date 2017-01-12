Power outages, flooding continue in Guerneville

GUERNEVILLE (KRON) — Guerneville residents are still dealing with the damage caused by the series of strong storms that hit the region.

Downed trees snapped some power lines in the area causing widespread power outages. Other power lines were downed by the intense wind and rain that rolled through the area.

The conditions were terrible all week, with flooded roads and power outages throughout the area.

Residents are using kayaks to get around town. One person kayaked to the store to get groceries and other essentials.

