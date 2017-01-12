Recent storms help ease California drought

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The rain over the past week seems to have helped ease California’s drought.

New drought numbers were released after a series of strong storms hit Northern California.

34 percent of California is no longer in a drought, according to the The National Drought Mitigation Center. Last week, 18 percent of the state was no longer considered to be in a drought.

Only two percent of the state remains in an exceptional drought.

Here is the most recent drought map:

Here is the drought map from a year ago: