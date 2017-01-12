Recent storms help ease California drought

By Published: Updated:
Drought map Jan. 1, 2017 (left), drought map Jan 12. 2016 (right)
Drought map Jan. 1, 2017 (left), drought map Jan 12. 2016 (right)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The rain over the past week seems to have helped ease California’s drought.

New drought numbers were released after a series of strong storms hit Northern California.

34 percent of California is no longer in a drought, according to the The National Drought Mitigation Center. Last week, 18 percent of the state was no longer considered to be in a drought.

Only two percent of the state remains in an exceptional drought.

Here is the most recent drought map:

drought

Here is the drought map from a year ago:

year-ago

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s